Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, April 2 The vehicular traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Panthiyal due to shooting stones, officials said on Sunday.

"Traffic movement disrupted on Jammu Srinagar NHW due to Intermittent shooting stones at Panthyal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

