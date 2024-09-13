Shopkeeper Shot Dead in Varanasi After Refusing To Give Cigarettes

In a tragic incident in Varanasi's Choubepur area, shopkeeper Sharda Yadav was fatally shot on Thursday night after refusing to sell cigarettes to unidentified assailants. Yadav, who operated a small pan shop outside his home in Birnathipur village, was asleep outside when two youths on a motorcycle demanded a pack of cigarettes.

When Yadav declined, explaining that the shop keys were inside, they shot him in the chest and fled. His family rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have launched an investigation, gathering evidence and questioning witnesses at the scene.