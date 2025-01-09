Should have been done earlier: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief on AAP's Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana

New Delhi, Jan 9 As Delhi heads toward its Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement of the 'Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana', a scheme aimed at providing financial support to Hindu priests and Sikh Granthis, has sparked mixed reactions. On Thursday, Mahmood Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, weighed in, suggesting that the initiative should have been introduced much earlier.

Speaking to IANS, Madani said, "Look, this is a political decision. Delhi Assembly polls are almost here. But, I want to say that it should have been done earlier. However, it is better late than never. If it has been done, I think there is no harm in it."

On whether former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should come up with some schemes for Muslims as well, Madani said, "Some people are making it a big issue. I feel that instead of doing something special for the minority community, just ensure equal rights for them in education and other sectors."

Madani further emphasised that the core issue for Muslims was not special treatment but the guarantee of equal opportunities and justice.

"Look, I feel that even in today's environment, in the structure of India, the situation that has been created — if justice is done to everyone and equal opportunities are ensured, then nothing will be bigger than that," Madani added.

Madani further stressed that the country needs efforts to reduce the growing communal tensions.

"More than doing something for Muslims, it is important to reduce the hate-filled situation that is being created. Hatred is being increased, and efforts are being made to create distance and rift between communities," Madani said.

"All political parties should focus on reducing this. Instead of bringing schemes specifically for Muslims, there is a need for many schemes, especially for educational uplift. But more than that, there is a need to ensure justice and equal opportunities for everyone," he said.

Madani refused to address the ongoing controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence as the Chief Minister of Delhi, that was refurbished and is often dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by political rivals.

"It is politics, I would not like to say anything about it," he stated, distancing himself from the heated debates over the issue.

Asked if any party or Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is raising issues of Muslims, he said, "The issue of Muslims are more important than political parties. The issue of the country, where it stands, where it is headed, where it is being taken — there should be a debate on this. All political parties should work on making short-term and long-term strategies to prevent the creation of hatred and minimise the divide."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor