Showers bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi-NCR, IMD advises people to stay indoors

New Delhi, May 25 After days of scorching heat, Delhi and NCR residents got some relief after the national capital and its surrounding areas witnessed rain showers on Thursday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in series of tweets, said: "Impact expected and action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm & lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. There may be traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain and routine outdoor business/activity very likely to be affected

"Damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops. Partial damage to vulnerable structures. Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

"Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances. Immediately get out of the water bodies".

In a tweet, at around 9 p.m., the IMD warned that "a thunder cell is passing across Delhi-NCR, under its influence: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (40-60 kmph), lighting and light/moderate spell of rain very likely to continue over most parts of Delhi-NCR during next 02 hours".

Earlier in the day, the IMD had stated that the skies will be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

"These weather conditions are expected to occur in most areas during the afternoon or evening," it said.

The National Disaster Management Authority had also said: "Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, are likely to happen in various parts of Delhi within the next 24 hours. These areas include Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi."



