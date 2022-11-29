Shraddha murder case: Delhi court permits narco test on Aaftab Poonawala on December 1

Delhi Court has given permission to Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on the Shraddha Walker accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on December 1.

Special CP (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda had earlier today said that Delhi Police will seek permission from the court for the test.

The Saket court has allowed the plea of Delhi Police on December 1.

More Details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor