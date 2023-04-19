Shraddha murder case: Delhi HC restrains media channels from displaying content of charge sheet including Narco Analysis

New Delhi [India], April 19 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restrained all media channels from displaying the contents of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the Shraddha murder case.

Delhi Police have moved a plea before the High Court seeking direction restraining all media channels from displaying/playing the content of the charge sheet and direction to the central government to issue appropriate direction/guidelines to ensure no such material is displayed in the media channels.

Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar passed a restraining order restraining all media channels from displaying the material contained in the charge sheet including the Narco Analysis, CCTV Footage, interview with Practo App till the disposal of the petition.

The court has also directed the central government to ensure that no channel display/play the content of the charge sheet till the disposal of the petition.

The high court issued notice to Central Government and a media channel in the plea of Delhi police seeking a direction to the central government to issue appropriate direction/guidelines to restrain the all media channels from displaying/playing the material of the charge sheet.

The next date of the hearing is August 3.

Delhi police have approached the high court seeking a direction from the government to Issue appropriate direction/guidelines to ensure No such material displayed/played till the disposal.

During the hearing, the court asked, "What is the purpose of showing the video of Narco Analysis. It will prejudice the right of the accused."

The special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted that it would not only prejudice the trial but may also cause threat to the life of the accused.

Earlier, also he was attacked while coming back from the FSL Rohini.

The SPP also submitted that an order restraining all media channels is necessary as the video may have been landed in many hands. Anyone can share it further.

Earlier, the Delhi police had approached the trial court seeking direction to all media houses and a media channel. The court had restrained a media channel from utilising the material contained in the charge sheet.

The trial court had said that it can't pass an order restraining all media channels. Delhi Police may avail this remedy at a higher court.

The trial court is scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow. The matter has been put up for further consideration.

