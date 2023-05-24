Shraddha-style murder in Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing live in partner

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 : In an incident similar to Shraddha Walkar murder, Hyderabad Police arrested a man for killing a woman on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as B. Chandra Mohan (48).

Police said that the accused Chandra Mohan had killed the deceased Anuradha Reddy by stabbing her and later cutting her body into several pieces for disposal.

"On May 17, we received a complaint from a GHMC worker informing that at a garbage dumping place opposite Afzal Nagar Community Hall, near Musi river, beside Theegalguda road he found one head of an unidentified woman in a black cover," DCP South East zone CH Rupesh told ANI.

"We (the police) had formed a total of eight teams to investigate the matter. After analysing the matter over a week we got one accused. After interrogation of the accused, the deceased has been identified as Y Anuradha Reddy aged 55 years. The accused was having a relationship with the deceased. Out of their relationship, the accused accommodated the deceased in one of the parts of his house on the ground floor. Since 2018 the accused took a huge amount nearly Rs. 7 lakhs from the deceased but did not return the amount in spite of repeated requests by the deceased. The deceased was pressurizing the accused for the money, due to which the accused felt disgusted with the attitude of the deceased and hatched a plan to get rid of the deceased," he added.

Police said that the accused killed the woman on May 12 in a pre-planned event.

"As per the plan, on May 12, in the afternoon the accused picked up a quarrel with the deceased on the issue of paying her amount and attacked her with a knife and inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach, as a result of which she died on the spot," the police official said.

Police further mentioned the accused purchased two stone-cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body.

"After that, the accused purchased two stone cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body and beheaded the head from the trunk and kept it in a black polythene cover. He then separated the legs, and hands from the trunk by cutting with a stone cutting machine and preserved the legs and hands in the fridge while the trunk was kept in a suitcase for disposal," he said.

"On May 15, the accused brought the beheaded head of the deceased, dumped it in the dumping place and went away. After that, the accused brought Phenyl, Dettol, Perfume Agarbatti, Karpuram and perfume spray bottles and regularly applied them over the body parts of the deceased in order to avoid spreading of bad smell in the vicinity. After that, the accused took the cell phone of the deceased and sent messages to her known persons in order to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere," he added.

In a similar incident in Delhi, the deceased Shraddha Walkar was murdered by the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and was later chopped into 35 pieces.

Aftab, during his interrogation, accused told the police that after killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he had first disposed of those parts which could stink quickly.

