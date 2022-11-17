Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aftab used to SLAP the severed head of Shraddha kept in fridge

Aftab, the man who killed his live-in partner Shraddha and chopped her into 35 pieces before disposing of her body parts in different locations in Delhi, used to talk to the 'severed' head of Shraddha Walker that he kept in his fridge. According to a report by Live Hindustan, Aftab would talk to the 'severed' head and sometimes even 'slap' it when he would get angry. Aftab had murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in cold blood on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He had stored the deceased's body pieces in a 300-litre fridge until he could throw them all in a nearby forest area. As per reports, he had kept her 'severed' head and her torso in the fridge as well and disposed of it at the end.

The Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case and arrested the accused for murdering his 28-year-old live-in partner. The police interrogated Aftab during which he confessed to his crime and said that he searched for the method to clean the blood on the internet. He also said that he read about human anatomy before chopping the dead body of Shraddha into 35 small pieces.The Delhi Police said Aftab was a food blogger and had used his chopping skills to severe the dead body of the deceased after the murder. The Police also revealed that the accused had around 28,000 followers on Instagram and had stopped sharing updates since February this year.He was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10.

Aftab and Shraddha met and began dating while working at a call centre in Mumbai, the complaint filed by the victim’s father said. After her family disapproved of their relationship, the pair eloped to Delhi and began living together. Shraddha’s father in the complaint mentioned that he never approved of his daughter’s relationship with Aftab as he used to physically assault her.Reports also mention that the accused had earlier worked as a chef in a Mumbai-based restaurant. During the chef training, he was taught how to cut meat into small pieces and preserve them in refrigeration. The job had also taught him tips and tricks to maintain cleanliness after chopping the meat. According to the police, Aftab’s former job as a chef helped him clinically chop Shraddha’s dead body into 35 pieces.The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.

