Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi HC Directs Tihar Jail to Grant Aaftab Poonawala Eight Hours Daily Outdoor Access

The Delhi High Court has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to permit Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the primary suspect in the sensational Shraddha Walker murder case, to have eight hours of outdoor access each day before being confined to a solitary cell overnight.

The directive was issued by a bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait in response to a plea filed by Poonawala himself, arguing that he should not be subjected to solitary confinement under the pretext of security measures. Poonawala's legal representative asserted that while other prisoners enjoy eight hours of outdoor time daily, Poonawala is only granted one hour each in the morning and evening.

In response to the petitioner's counsel's request, the bench, which also includes Justice Girish Kathpalia, has instructed the prison authorities to grant Aaftab Amin Poonawala eight hours of outdoor access, consistent with the privileges afforded to other inmates. Furthermore, the bench has mandated that Poonawala be confined to a solitary cell during the night.

The counsel representing the jail authorities stated that the accused was segregated from other inmates due to perceived security risks. He mentioned that a trial court had previously issued directives regarding providing adequate security to Poonawala, following an incident where he was assaulted while being transported to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

Poonawala’s lawyer said his client is allowed zero human interaction in jail and is being kept in solitary confinement even though he has not committed any jail offence.

Poonawala stands accused of the murder of his live-in partner, Walkar, whom he allegedly strangled and dismembered in Delhi's Mehrauli on May 18, 2022. Reportedly, he then proceeded to place Walkar's body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them at various locations across the national capital over a span of several days, purportedly to evade detection.