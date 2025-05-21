Shri Madhmaheshwar Temple Opens for Char Dham Yatra 2025 with Grand Ceremony

The doors of the revered Shri Madhmaheshwar Temple, known as the Second Kedar, were ceremoniously opened on Wednesday, marking a significant event in the Char Dham Yatra 2025. The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers for the occasion. Over 300 pilgrims and local devotees witnessed the opening of the doors at an auspicious time of 11:30 AM. After opening the doors, the priest Shivling Swami performed ceremonial decorations of the self-manifested Shiva Lingam, allowing devotees to have Nirvana Darshan followed by Shringar Darshan. Earlier, the moving idol inspected the temple storeroom and utensils.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTSC) has made extensive arrangements for the pilgrimage. BKTSC President Hemant Dwivedi extended his best wishes to all devotees on this auspicious occasion and expressed hope for a large turnout of pilgrims to seek the blessings of Lord Madhmaheshwar.

BKTSC media-incharge Harish Gaur informed that the moving idol of Shri Madhmaheshwar had reached Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on May 18, proceeded to Rakeshwari Temple in Ransi on May 19, and visited Gaundar on May 20 before arriving at Shri Madhmaheshwar Temple on the morning of May 21.

This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025, which officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. Following this, the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4, completing the ceremonial openings of the four sacred shrines that form the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.