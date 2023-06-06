Siblings found dead inside wooden box in Jamia Nagar: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Two children were found dead inside a wooden box from a house in South East Delhi, hours after they went missing, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of two children, Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found inside a wooden box in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

"A call was received at Jamia Nagar police station that two bodies of children were found at house No. F2, Joga Bai extension. The children use to live in this house with their father Balbir, who works as a guard on the property," police said.

A local inquiry has revealed that the deceased children had lunch at 3 pm today with their parents and went missing at around 3.30 pm.

The parents and others started searching for them and later found them in the box, police said.

"The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the body and seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia," Delhi Police added.

Further information is awaited.

