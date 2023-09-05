Siddaramaiah asks officials to achieve targeted capital expenditure by Feb-end

Bengaluru, Sep 5 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Budget allocated for the capital expenditure in the current year is Rs 54,374 crore and directed officials to ensure the funds allocated to various departments are spent by February.

He reviewed the progress of capital projects of various departments on Monday.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of projects of the Public Works Department, Water Resources Department, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Planning Department (Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board), Urban Development, Rural Development, Minor Irrigation and Social Welfare Department.

During 2022-23, Rs 46,955 crore was allocated for capital expenditure and this year it has been increased to Rs 54,374 crore.

The chief minister suggested to ensure that this grant is well-utilised as it will also complement the government's asset creation.

Due to the delay in election and budget approval, the overall progress has been delayed.

But he instructed the officials to spend as per the fixed target soon.

The Chief Minister pointed out that more progress should be made under the Rural Roads Scheme. Rs 2,000 crore was available under KKRDB last year. Rs 3,000 crores budgetary allocation has been made this year.

Therefore, he suggested getting the action plan approved immediately and begin implementation.

