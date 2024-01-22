Siddaramaiah chants 'Jai Shri Ram', flaunts tilak on forehead

Bengaluru, Jan 22 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' on Monday and claimed that the slogan does not belong to anyone.

The CM also allowed tilak to be applied to his forehead and flaunted it throughout the program on Monday.

This move by Siddaramaiah surprised many, as he had been criticized for snubbing and not showing reverence for Hindu rituals in temples.

"The slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' is the slogan of the whole society. Some think the slogan is their property," he said.

'The slogan is about showing reverence to Shri Ram, which is to be echoed by everyone,' Siddaramaiah stated, asking the crowd to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans multiple times.

"Foreign forces, including the French and Dutch, have invaded India many times. But, the culture, religion, and etiquette have bound us. That's how we have survived,' he said. 'Individually, I have inculcated the character of keeping one's word from Lord Ram, ensuring equality from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and living according to the values of Basavanna. We hail from the land of Lord Hanuman, who kept Lord Ram in his heart. Knowing this well, temples for Lord Hanuman are built in every village. Lord Hanuman's heart is the ultimate temple for Lord Ram. The true Ram Bhakts should answer,' Siddaramaiah said.

