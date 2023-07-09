Siddaramaiah plans reservation in outsourced employment to government posts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized introducing reservation in outsourced employment to government posts. Against a sanctioned strength of 7.72 lakh posts in 43 departments, the state of Karnataka has 2.55 lakh government jobs vacant. Presently, there are around 75k outsourced employees. Third-party agencies through the government’s support and guidance provide employees for Group 'C' and Group 'D' like drivers and data entry operators.

Recruitment to government posts and filling up vacancies as part of the congress manifesto announcements, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We are committed to filling up vacancies. Until then we will outsource employment and we are thinking of introducing reservation in this.

Reservation for outsourced government jobs will be an important move in the matter. Karnataka State Government Employees Association President N. Shadakshari said that the plan requires more understanding, and thought. The state government had directed all departments in May 2022 to ensure 33% reservation for women in outsourced employment. The then Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in a circular stated that women are "equally capable" of handling the work normally outsourced to men such as driving, data entry, housekeeping, and others.