Siddaramaiah's frustration obvious as ED exposing irregularities in MUDA: K'taka BJP Chief

Kalaburagi, Dec 5 Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's frustration with the Enforcement Directorate was obvious as the probe agency was "exposing" the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

His remarks came after Siddaramaiah criticised the ED for "influencing" the judiciary.

The Chief Minister said: "The ED has no powers to probe this case."

Speaking to media in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra stated that the CM places officials of his choice in investigative agencies and tries to project himself as honest while his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, the third accused in the MUDA case, visits Lokayukta offices late at night.

Reacting to the development of the ED writing letter to the Karnataka Lokayukta stating that its probe has uncovered illegalities in allotment of sites including that of 14 sites allotted to his family, CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders had questioned the "authority" of the ED.

Vijayendra said: "The Chief Minister, who initially claimed innocence, had sought compensation of Rs 62 crore. Later, he returned the land without asking for compensation."

On the Congress' Jana Kalyana convention in Hassan, he said the event was a show of strength by Siddaramaiah.

On Waqf issue, the BJP leader said the Waqf Board was issuing notices to farmers, an entire village, Chatnalli, in Kalaburagi region has been served notices, causing widespread concern.

He criticised the government for releasing guarantee funds to accounts three days before the Lok Sabha elections and forgetting about them afterwards, only to revive the guarantees during the Assembly by-elections.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of treating guarantees in a manner that insults and humiliates the poor.

Responding to questions about the Congress rally, Vijayendra asked, "Who is even talking about the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme?" There is a lack of adequate government buses for school students in areas like Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

Referring to the Janakalyana event in Hassan, he questioned the government's contribution to the state's development and the absence of new schemes.

Vijayendra stated that 2-3 lakh acres of tur dal crops in the region have been destroyed and called for compensation of Rs 25,000 - Rs 30,000 per acre as demanded by the people.

He criticised the law-and-order situation in the region, alleging that even murders were being covered up.

