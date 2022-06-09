Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: CBI issues clarifications on Red Corner Notice request against gangster Goldy Brar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday issued clarifications on reports regarding the Red Corner Notice (RCN) request against Goldy Brar, a gangster who claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police said that on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, they had already sent the proposal to the CBI to issue a Red-Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

In a statement, CBI said that the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, New Delhi coordinates the requests of sister law enforcement agencies for informal coordination through the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) including requests for the issuance of colour-coded notices.

"IPCU, CBI checks the requests for eligibility as per the Rules of Processing Data of INTERPOL so that the request is complete and the notices are issued early. The final issuance of notices is done by INTERPOL (HQ), Lyon (France) in line with Rules for Processing of Data," the statement reads.

In the present matter, the proposal for issuance of a Red Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on May 30 at 12:25 pm from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through e-mail. In this e-mail dated May 30, a copy of a letter dated May 19 was attached. Also, a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on May 30.

"After processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements, the Red Notice proposal was forwarded expeditiously to INTERPOL (Headquarters), Lyon on June 2," it reads.

As per the above proposal of Punjab Police, the request for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) relates to two cases of Punjab Police during the years 2020 and 2021 vide FIR No.409 dated November 12, 2020, and other FIR No.44 dated February 18years, 2021, both FIRs are of Police Station City Faridkot, Faridkot District (Punjab).

Even this request was received in IPCU CBI on May 30, 2022, whereas as per information in the public domain, the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala took place on May 29, 2022.

It is stated that the request for issuance of a Red Notice against Harwinder Singh Rinda has already been sent to INTERPOL (HQ) Lyon.

It is further clarified that INTERPOL channels are used for informal international police to police cooperation and a Red Notice is neither mandatory nor a pre-requisite for sending an extradition request more so when the location of the subject is known.

CBI has been assisting all Law Enforcement Agencies in the matter of international cooperation and is committed to assist in the best possible manner through various international channels.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor