Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang involved in Moose Wala' murder

Well known Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (27) was shot dead yesterday (Sunday). On Saturday, just days after the state government lifted Sidhu Moose Wala's security, unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in Punjab's Mansa district. According to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhavara on Sunday, Moose Wala was killed out of mutual animosity between the gangs. He further added that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in the killings. Three hours after the incident, gangster Goldie Brar claimed responsibility for the murder via a Facebook post. Goldie Brar is currently in Canada. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to probe Moose Wala's murder.

Speaking about the murder, the DGP said that Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof vehicle, but he did not take it with him at the time of the incident. After Sidhu Moose Wala left his house, 2 vehicles came in front and opened fire on Moosewala's vehicle. During this time 25-30 bullets were fired. Many of these bullets penetrated Moosewala's body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In particular, a Russian-made AN 94 rifle (Russian Assault Rifle) was used in the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala. The use of AN-94 was first observed in Gangwar, Punjab. According to police, 8 to 10 assailants may have been involved in the killing. Moose Wala's two accomplices were also shot in the incident and are currently in hospital.