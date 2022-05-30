Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: : Shops shut in Mansa, Cong to hold ‘peace march as tribute

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (28), better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The move has triggered a political slugfest, with the opposition accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “cheap politics” and chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealing to people to “stay calm”.All the shops are now closed in Mansa city in protest against the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.Youth Congress workers staged protest in Chandigarh's MLA Complex against the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Congress has also decided to hold ‘peace march’ at 6pm to pay tributes to Moosewala.

