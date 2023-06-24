"Significant, landmark": Union Minister Hardeep Puri on PMModi's maiden State visit to US

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden State visit to the United States as a "significant landmark" that "reaffirmed his stature as a global leader".

"I have been a career diplomat over so many years and looking back at our history, I can say that there have rarely been more significant and landmark visits than this one," the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said with reference to PM Modi's US visit.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday, the senior BJP leader also invoked the rousing reception accorded to PM Modi at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City on June 21.

PM Modi led a special Yoga session, featuring participants across nationalities, at the UN headquarters to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

Puri recalled how the members of the US Congress, including the presiding officer and the House Speaker, lined up to take PM Modi's autograph as he arrived to address a special joint session in his honour.

"He met with business leaders, thought leaders and other dignitaries during his high-profile visit", Puri said, adding, "That is a testament to his stature as a global leader. But it is more than that."

Also during his maiden State visit and the sixth overall, Prime Minister Modi met top Indian and American CEOs at a ceremonial dinner hosted in his honour by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He also received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon his arrival at the White House.

Apart from a State dinner, PM Modi was also hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris at a State luncheon.

In his address to the diaspora in Washington DC, PM Modi said the partnership between India and the United States will make the world a better place in the 21st century.

He said the India-US partnership is driven by conviction and compassion and also has bipartisan support.

After what is being seen as a hugely successful and significant US visit, PM Modi departed for his first-ever visit to Egypt on Saturday morning.

He is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in January when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest'.

