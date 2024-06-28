Signing of 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord commemorated in Aizawl

Aizawl, June 28 A programme was held here on Friday to celebrate the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986 between the Central and the state governments and the Mizo National Front (MNF) to end insurgency in the state, raging since 1966.

The historic tripartite accord, referred to as ‘Remna Ni’, was signed on June 30, 1986, by MNF founder President Laldenga, the then Union Home Secretary R.D. Pradhan and then Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalkhama.

Addressing the function organised at the Aijal Club, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said that the day signified a momentous step in the annals of history as a symbol of collective commitment to peace, reconciliation, and progress. He also voiced his conviction that the Mizoram Peace Accord stands as a beacon of hope for the state and a shining example for others. He urged everyone to realize that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, equality, and respect for all.

The Governor also acknowledged the contributions of MNF President and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and former Chief Minister Brig T. Sailo (retd).

Chief Minister Laduhoma paid rich tribute to all the leaders and stakeholders who played their parts in the success of the Mizoram Peace Accord.

He urged the people of Mizoram to learn from their past experiences to remain faithful and committed to the Indian democratic government.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian government is the most considerable in terms of its commitment to uplift the conditions of the minorities, whether it is based on social, economic, caste or religious factors. He appealed to the people in the state to remain peace-loving and embrace peaceful coexistence with others to promote socio-economic growth and prosperity.

An official statement said that following the signing of the pact, then Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, graciously made way for Laldenga to assume the position of Chief Minister, and his statesmanship, foresight, and willingness to set aside political differences for the greater good of the people of Mizoram were crucial in fostering an environment conducive to peace and reconciliation.

Chief Minister and former IPS officer Lalduhoma played a vital as a mediator between the MNF and the Centre, and his tireless efforts, diplomatic skills, and commitment to facilitating dialogue and understanding between the two parties were instrumental in bridging the divide and building trust necessary for the successful negotiation of the Peace Accord, the statement said.

