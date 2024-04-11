Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Releases Party’s Manifesto for State

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly Election 2024. The elections, which include the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the solitary Lok Sabha seat in the state, are scheduled for April 19.

On the release of party manifesto for Sikkim Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The previous governments believed in isolation and ignorance. But when PM Modi came he said "Look East, Act East, Act Fast and Act First."

The 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections took place on April 11, 2019, alongside the Lok Sabha elections. The contest primarily featured the SKM and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Despite the SDF's dominance in Sikkim for 25 years, it secured 15 seats in the election, while the SKM emerged victorious with 17 seats, granting them a simple majority. Consequently, Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay) of the SKM assumed office as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. Other parties like the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Hamro Sikkim Party also contested but did not win any seats.