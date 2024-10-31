Sikkim Becomes India’s Only State Without Opposition as Ruling Party Claims All Assembly Seats

Published: October 31, 2024

In the midst of ongoing assembly elections in two states and by-elections across 13 others, Sikkim has made history ...

In the midst of ongoing assembly elections in two states and by-elections across 13 others, Sikkim has made history by becoming India’s only state assembly without an opposition party. A major political upheaval unfolded as the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the main opposition, was effectively eliminated from the race. This left the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) unchallenged.

The by-elections for Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang constituencies were scheduled for November 13. However, SDF’s nominations for these seats were declared invalid due to insufficient proposers and incomplete affidavits from candidates. As a result, SKM’s Aditya Gole and Satish Chandra Rai were elected unopposed, securing all 32 assembly seats for Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s SKM. Opposition leaders have strongly criticized the disqualification, calling it a blow to democracy and signaling their intent to challenge the decision in higher courts, including the High Court and the Supreme Court.

