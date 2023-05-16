Sikkim celebrates its 48th Statehood Day

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 16 : Sikkim celebrated its 48th Statehood Day on Tuesday. The central event was held in the state's capital Gangtok where Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay were in attendance along with other ministers and dignitaries.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, under the leadership of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the first chief minister of Sikkim who ushered democracy in the erstwhile Chogyal Kingdom.

Today's celebration began with the garlanding of LD Kazi's statue outside the Chintan Bhawan premises by the dignitaries.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in his address at the gathering highlighted the history of Sikkim as a democracy.

"It (Sikkim) has been the contribution of every former Chief Minister of the State from the first CM LD Kazi to me being the sixth, every CM, legislator, minister, MPs has contributed to the development of Sikkim as a democracy. In the next two years, we will be celebrating 50 years anniversary of Statehood, a golden Jubilee in 2025. I thank the fighters for Sikkim's democracy in the past for bringing us to this momentous occasion in democracy".

"All the promises given to Sikkimese people, we are fulfilling such promises steadily. Many feel no work or no parivartan has happened in Sikkim, many allege us as such through social media and media reports. But in these 4 years, State's revenue had increased by 57 per cent for the year 2022-23 as compared with 2018. About seven per cent increase in 2020-21 as compared to 2018."

He said all corruption or leakages have been controlled by the government.

"We have not kept schemes on hold keeping election in mind or as an agenda," he added.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya lauded the organic farming practice and its success along with various and social welfare initiatives to be some of Sikkim's biggest successes.

"Sikkim has become part of India after 28 years of independence, however, the contribution of the State is immense. Sikkim is best known for its hospitality as was evident in the recent G20 meeting where many delegates got emotional upon their return. Sikkim had worked towards women's empowerment and climate change. Sikkim should continue with its brotherhood. We will continue the pace of progress in the State. We will continue to unite the people of the State with the country," the governor said.

The Governor further added all the schemes of the government should reach the farthest corners of the State.

"In my visit to many rural places in the State, I have seen such schemes reaching people there but more should reach the people in need."

On statehood day, a few Sikkimese officers were awarded Sikkim Sewa Samman to appreciate their contributions to society.

The officers included Ashwini Kumar Chand (IPS) for his contribution to establishing the RT PCR lab in STNM Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the evacuation of people and students during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently from violence-hit Manipur.

Sikkim Sewa Samman was also awarded Dr Durga Prasad Rai, consultant cardiologist at STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Dr Rai is the first interventional cardiologist in Sikkim who ushered medical tourism in the State from neighbouring states.

Similarly, State government secretaries Tsewang Gyatso Bhutia and Ganga D Pradhan were also awarded Sikkim Sewa Samman for the year 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor