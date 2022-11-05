Siliguri: 'Kidathon' rally organized to raise awareness about child abuse

A rally named 'Kidathon' was organised in Siliguri on Friday to create awareness among children about child abuse.

The rally was organised by a non-profit voluntary organisation named 'Young India'.

As per the organisation, it is the need of the hour to sensitize the children to become aware of those evils in society.

One of the girl students named Susmita Paul said, "I have learned about the 'good touch and bad touch' from the program and it will help me get alert if I land in trouble or an unexpected situation".

Siliguri Chairman, Young Indians, Rohit Agarwal, said, "We are trying to create awareness among the children, parents and teachers about Child Sexual Abuse (CSA). We are trying to tell the students about the safe touch and unsafe touch."

"Around 53 per cent of children are facing problems in the country and they do not have the proper knowledge. That is why they are not able to speak about the CSA to others. So, we are organising such kind of rally to save the children from the abuse," he added.

