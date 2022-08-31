Siliguri records 101 Dengue cases

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has reported spike in dengue cases this year with 101 confirmed cases registered so far.

Civic officials of SMC have attributed the current pattern of weather leading to rise in dengue cases. The corporation is taking several steps, including engaging the Vector Control Teams (VCT) to combat the situation.

"There has been a little spurt in Dengue cases this year and the Civic body focussed on cleanliness. 101 cases have been reported this year so far out of which 62 cases have been found in August only," said Sonam Wangdu Bhatia-Commissioner, SMC.

He told ANI, "It should be mentioned that only two cases of Dengue were reported during Covid-19 pandemic till 25th August 2020, 16 cases during 2021 and 73 cases in 2022."

The recent weather change has resulted in a spurt of cases which increased magnificently this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

