“Since the Congress Government Came to Power, They Have Been Doing Hate Politics To Scare Me”: HD Kumaraswamy

“Since the Congress government came to power, they have been doing hate politics to scare me because of the transfer racket allegations.” Speaking at the press conference, Central Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that if he has to resign, he will resign generously. There are 61 cases against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Lokayukta. It has been reported in the media that no investigation has taken place. Being a backward-class leader, he has accused BJP and JD(S) of cunningly trying to destabilize the state government, unable to tolerate being the chief minister for the second time. But when he became the Chief Minister for the first time, he attacked by taking away the power of Lokayukta and formed ACEB and got protection.

He said that many instances can be given of administrative abuses. Embarrassed by exposing the corruption of the Congress government, the government is making accusations against me. The governor may send a re-examination. No file has been put up for sale during my tenure. He said that he is not afraid of the threat of Congress.

We have not said anywhere that we will arrest Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that in case of arrest, action will be taken without any hesitation. Speaking to the Media he said, "If there is a need to arrest, we will arrest without hesitation." He said that there is no such situation at present. Kumaraswamy is scared. A SIT was constituted to investigate the issue. In the case of Kumaraswamy, despite the investigation, permission was not given. Isn't this discrimination? The Chief Minister questioned. He said that Governor Gehlot allowed prosecution against him "alone without basing any investigation report.” The CM said that Kumaraswamy is trying to justify himself by lying. I have not written any letter in Muda's case. Kumaraswamy may have given a false document. I have not written any such letters. He questioned why the opposition parties had not raised this issue when the padayatra was held. Kumaraswamy always behaves like a hit-and-run. Nothing is taken to a logical level. He showed that he had a pen drive from his pocket. It has not been released till date. Siddaramaiah joked that his words cannot be trusted.

It is pertinent to mention that the case against Kumaraswamy pertains to alleged illegal approval for an iron ore mining lease during his tenure as chief minister in 2006-07. HD Kumaraswamy, when he was the Chief Minister earlier, is facing charges of illegally giving land to a defunct company called Sai Venkateswara Minerals for mining in Sandur of Bellary district. The Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has now completed its investigation, has submitted a proposal to the Governor to file a charge sheet against Kumaraswamy. Now SIT has written a letter along with documents seeking the Governor's consent to file a charge sheet against HDK. The Lokayukta SIT is investigating the case based on the 2011 report submitted by then-Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde on illegal mining. In 2015, Kumaraswamy was arrested in the case but released on bail.