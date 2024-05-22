Singapore’s New COVID Wave Milder: No Need for Panic, Assures Tamil Nadu Government

A high-ranking official stated on Wednesday that the latest wave of Covid in Singapore is characterized by a "milder infection," stating that there is no cause for panic. Additionally, assurances were provided regarding Tamil Nadu's readiness to confront any situation, with officials asserting that the state boasts the requisite infrastructure to manage potential challenges effectively.

Dr. T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM), stated that there have been no notable increases in hospital admissions in Singapore in response to the outbreak.

"In the last few weeks, it is being reported that there are Covid cases in South Asian countries like Singapore. As far as we (TN) are concerned, there is no need for any apprehension the Singapore variant, KP.2 is a sub variant of Omicron and has been reported in some parts of India," he said.

Official data indicates that India has reported 290 cases of the KP.2 sub-lineage and 34 cases of the KP.1 sub-lineage of Covid-19, both of which have been linked to the recent surge in cases observed in Singapore. In a video released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM), Dr. Selvavinayagam highlighted that these variants have predominantly resulted in milder infections, with no reports of severe cases thus far.

"Not just that, we have almost totally vaccinated the 18-plus population in Tamil Nadu. So even if there is an infection, it will be a milder form and would not require admission." Any required precaution would include wearing masks in public places and the need for the elderly, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women to be "extra careful." Otherwise, no need for any panic, he added.