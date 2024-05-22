FLiRT COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports 100 Cases of New Variant

Amidst a global sigh of relief as the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to wane, renewed worries grip the world with the emergence of a new coronavirus variant. The latest variant, known as FLiRT, has stirred concerns after cases were detected in Singapore, sparking fears of its spread. Now, India joins the list of nations grappling with this new strain, intensifying efforts to contain its transmission and mitigate its potential impact.

India grapples with the arrival of the new FLiRT variant of the coronavirus, with over 300 cases reported across the nation. Maharashtra bears the brunt, accounting for the majority of these cases. Within the state, approximately 100 instances of the FLRT variant, a subvariant of Omicron, have been identified. The total tally of FLRT variant cases in India stands at 324, with other regions such as Goa, Kolkata, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Gujarat also registering instances of the new variant.

The resurgence of COVID-19 has triggered global apprehension, with a subtype of the Omicron variant recently identified. Originating from Singapore, the variant has swiftly proliferated worldwide, escalating anxieties over the new wave of the virus. Presently, Singapore records a significant portion of both KP.1 and KP.2 cases, comprising two-thirds of the total. Projections anticipate the peak of this COVID wave to manifest between the middle and end of June. Notably, Singapore is grappling with a staggering surge, reporting over 25,000 active cases of the new coronavirus variant in a single day.

