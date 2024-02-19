Sini Shetty: All You Need to Know About India's Representative at Miss World 2024

As India gears up to host the esteemed Miss World Pageant 2024, marking its 71st edition after a gap of 28 years. Representing the nation on home ground is Sini Shetty, a 25-year-old model, dancer, and beauty enthusiast hailing from Karnataka. Let's take a closer look at who Sini Shetty is.

Sini Shetty is a versatile talent, having completed her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam at the age of 14. Alongside her classical dance expertise, she's well-versed in contemporary and hip-hop styles. Holding a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from St. Dominic Savio Vidyalaya, Sini is currently pursuing her Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) course. Formerly a product executive, she has successfully modeled for renowned brands and clinched the Femina Miss India World 2022 title, making her a strong contender for the Miss World crown.

Sini's journey into the modeling world began with a talent scout recognizing her potential. Fueled by curiosity and confidence, she found fulfillment in the modeling industry, with Priyanka Chopra serving as a major inspiration for her foray into beauty pageants.

Despite facing various challenges on her path, including balancing education and career pursuits from a young age, Sini Shetty persevered. Navigating societal and familial expectations, she embraced uncertainties and seized new opportunities, like early scouting in modeling. Overcoming challenges in the competitive beauty pageant realm demanded resilience and confidence, both fueled by her passion for dance, modeling, and the opportunity to represent India on the global stage.