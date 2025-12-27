SIR in Bengal: ECI slaps show-cause notice on 778 micro-observers

Kolkata, Dec 27 The Election Commission of India (ECI) had slapped show-cause notices on 778 micro-observers specially appointed by the Commission to review and supervise the hearing session on claims and objections over the draft voters' list in West Bengal that started from Saturday, officials said.

An insider from the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that on December 24, a day-long training session was conducted at Nazrul Mach in Kolkata for these micro-observers.

"These 778 micro-observers not only remained absent at the training session but also expressed their inability to participate in the exercise of reviewing and supervising the hearing sessions. That is why a show-cause notice had been slapped against them, asking them why the Commission would not initiate disciplinary actions against them for breach of discipline," the CEO's office insider said.

The 778 micro-observers who have been slapped with the show-cause notice, have been asked to reply to those notices within the next 48 hours, failing which the Commission will act against them, which includes even suspension from their services.

The micro-observers have been appointed from among the direct Central government employees or employees from Central public sector undertakings or public sector banks, mainly in the Group-B category and some from the Group-A category.

The micro-observers have been appointed from these categories of employees whose current places of posting are in West Bengal.

Initially, Trinamool Congress alleged that the micro-observers were appointed from other states.

However, later, the West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified that the places of posting of all the micro-observers appointed for the purpose are in the state.

A total of 4,600 micro-observers have been appointed to review and supervise the hearing sessions.

The Commission had also specified the roles to be played by the micro-observers during the hearing sessions.

