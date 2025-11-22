SIR Phase II: EF distribution climbs to nearly 99 per cent, digitisation at 33.45pc

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, with 98.98 percentage of distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 p.m. on Saturday, the nationwide EF distribution has reached 98.98 percentage, reflecting strong field mobilisation by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and participation from Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

During the ongoing enumeration phase, which runs from November 4 to December 4 -- a total of 50.45 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors.

Digitisation, however, continues to lag behind distribution, with 17.05 crore forms digitised so far -- marking an overall digitisation rate of 33.45 percentage.

Goa and Lakshadweep have recorded a perfect 100 percentage distribution of EFs, followed closely by Andaman and Nicobar with 99.98 percentage, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 99.81 percentage, West Bengal with 99.74 percentage and Gujarat at 99.65 percentage

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by electorate size, has achieved 99.58 percentage distribution, covering over 15.37 crore electors.

Puducherry with 95.15 percentage, Tamil Nadu (95.78 percentage) and Kerala ( 97.15) percentage), reported the lowest EF distribution.

In terms of digitisation, Lakshadweep leads with 77.30 percentage, followed by Goa with 65.39 percentage and Rajasthan at 60.54 percentage.

Kerala has registered the lowest digitisation progress at just 10.58 percentage, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 14.12 percentage.

The Election Commission noted that recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents to accelerate verification and digitisation.

The press note by the ECI informed that the figures from Rajasthan do not include the Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision was deferred due to a by-election.

The ECI will continue to release scheduled bulletins as the revision process advances toward its December 4 deadline.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor