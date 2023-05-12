SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh

The Delhi police have recorded the statement of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the alleged sexual harassment case of female wrestlers. An SIT has also been formed. "On the complaint of the wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan denied the allegations levelled against him. SIT has been formed with 10 police personnel including four women police officers. A team of ten people was formed under the supervision of a woman DCP," said Delhi Police.



Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. The name of Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also accused in the FIR. "Statements of Assistant Secretary WFI Vinod Tomar were also recorded. Vinod Tomar is also an accused in Delhi Police's FIR. Brij Bhushan Sharan has asked to collect some video evidence and mobile data in his clarification. SIT will also interrogate Brij Bhushan further," said Delhi Police. WFI president Brij Bhushan has denied the allegations levelled against him by wrestlers.