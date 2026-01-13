SIT to record arrest of Sabarimala priest in second case ahead of Kerala HC verdict on CBI probe

Kochi, Jan 13 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court is set to arrest Sabarimala 'Tantri (priest)' K Rajeevar in a second case, following fresh permission granted by the vigilance court, further deepening the high-profile investigation into alleged irregularities linked to the Sabarimala temple.

The SIT has so far filed two separate charge sheets, naming 15 individuals as accused.

The tantri was arrested last week in connection with one of the cases registered by the SIT.

On Tuesday, after the court gave its nod, the probe team initiated steps to formally record his arrest in the second case as well.

Investigators are expected to complete the arrest procedures by visiting the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A day after his arrest last week in the gold theft case, the tantri reportedly fell ill and was shifted to the Medical College Hospital, where he is now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the SIT, the second case pertains to alleged conspiracy and fraud involving the preparation of a fabricated mahazar, in which gold was shown as copper, and the illegal transportation of wooden planks linked to temple works.

The investigation team has informed the court that the tantri’s role is crucial to establishing the chain of events and fixing accountability among the accused.

Meanwhile, the vigilance court has deferred the hearing on the tantri’s bail application to January 19.

The remand of former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar, another key accused in the case, has been extended till the 27th of this month.

These developments assume added significance as the Kerala High Court is expected to deliver its verdict shortly on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The request for a central agency investigation was filed by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has argued that the matter involves serious allegations warranting an independent probe.

With multiple arrests, expanding charge sheets and the High Court’s impending decision on a CBI enquiry, the Sabarimala case is poised to enter a critical phase, carrying legal as well as political ramifications for the State.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor