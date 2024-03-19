Sita Soren, JMM MLA and Sister-in-Law of Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Likely To Join BJP

MLA from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Sita Soren resigned on Tuesday from all party positions. She also quit from the Jharkhand State Assembly. The latest buzz is that she is likely to join the BJP. She stated that her family has been the victim of “continuous neglect” and that she has been “isolated by the party and family members”. A high-level source in the BJP said that she would join the party soon.

Sita’s resignation comes days after the Supreme Court overturned a 1998 judgment – in a case where Shibu Soren was an accused – saying that MPs and MLAs who take bribes to vote or speak in a certain manner in the House are not immune from prosecution. Sita is accused of accepting a bribe from an Independent candidate in the 2012 Rajya Sabha elections. She is facing trial and a judgment is expected soon.Sita, who also holds the post of central general secretary of JMM, wrote to Shibu Soren saying she is presenting her resignation with “a very sad heart”.

“Since the demise of my late husband Durga Soren, who was a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement and a great revolutionary, I and my family have been victims of continuous neglect. We have been isolated by the party and family members, which has been extremely painful for me. I had hoped that the situation would improve with time, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” Sita wrote.

She also wrote that her late husband formed JMM, a “great party”, on the strength of his sacrifice, dedication and leadership ability. However, it no longer remains so, she added. “I feel deeply saddened to see this. The party has now fallen into the hands of those whose vision and objectives do not match our values and ideals. Despite the tireless efforts of Shri Shibu Soren (Guruji Baba) who worked hard to keep us all together, unfortunately, his efforts also failed. I have recently come to know that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy against me and my family also. A conspiracy is being hatched. I am very sad. I have firmly decided that I will have to leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and this family,” Sita added in her letter.Sita Soren's resignation from the JMM came amid an intense political drama in Jharkhand.