Six BJP MLAs, Including LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Suspended from West Bengal Assembly

Six BJP MLAs, including West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, faced suspension from the ongoing West Bengal Assembly session on Monday due to what was described as 'unruly and disorderly behavior.' The decision, enacted under Rule 348 of the State Assembly, was initiated by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of West Bengal, and approved by the Speaker.

The ANI reported that the suspension will last for the remainder of the current session or 30 days, whichever comes first. The action came in response to BJP lawmakers' disruption of proceedings during the question hour, where they raised protests against the TMC government regarding the Sandeshkhali unrest in North 24 Parganas district.

The turmoil escalated into a significant political controversy, prompting BJP MLAs to stage protests within the assembly, leading to chaos. In response to their suspension, the BJP accused the ruling TMC of silencing their voices on the Sandeshkhali issue.

Leader of Opposition Adhikari vowed to continue advocating for the dignity and rights of women, particularly in light of recent events in Sandeshkhali. Women in the area have been protesting against local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates, accusing them of land seizure and sexual harassment.

The demand for Shajahan's arrest intensified after an incident where an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, investigating an alleged ration scam, was assaulted by a mob during a raid on his house. Shajahan has been evading authorities since the incident last month.