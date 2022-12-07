Six killed in road accident in TN

Chennai, Dec 7 Six people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday at Madhuranthangam in the Tiruchi- Chennai highway when two trucks and a mini truck collided.

Five persons were seriously injured in the accident.

The deceased, according to the police, were Chandrashekhar (70), Damotharan (27), Sasikumar (34), Shekar (55), Ezhumamial(65) and Gokul (30).

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. when they were returning to Chennai after attending the Karthigai Deppam festival at Thiruvannamalai.

The accident, according to the police, happened when the mini truck rammed into a truck moving in front of it and another truck that was coming from behind hit the mini truck from behind. Six persons, who were travelling in the mini truck, died on the spot while five were admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

