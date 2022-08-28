Six killed in UP road accident

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 28 Six persons were killed in Bahedi police circle in Bareilly on Sunday when a tanker collided head on with a tractor trolley.

Over a dozen persons injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital.

All the deceased and the injured were coming from Sitarganj in Uttarakhand to a Gurudwara in Bareilly.

The driver of the tanker fled the scene.

Further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor