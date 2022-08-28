Six killed in UP road accident
By IANS | Published: August 28, 2022 01:09 PM 2022-08-28T13:09:03+5:30 2022-08-28T13:25:30+5:30
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 28 Six persons were killed in Bahedi police circle in Bareilly on Sunday when ...
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 28 Six persons were killed in Bahedi police circle in Bareilly on Sunday when a tanker collided head on with a tractor trolley.
Over a dozen persons injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital.
All the deceased and the injured were coming from Sitarganj in Uttarakhand to a Gurudwara in Bareilly.
The driver of the tanker fled the scene.
Further details were awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app