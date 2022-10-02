Six-year-old killed in Delhi, 2 held
October 2, 2022
New Delhi, Oct 2 A six-year-old boy was killed by two men in Delhi's Lodhi Colony.
A senior police official said that both the accused, identified as Vijay and Amar, have been arrested.
The arrested told the police that they had a dream in which God Shankar told them to slit the throat of a child, post which they committed the crime on Saturday night.
"The deceased's father works as labourer at a construction site near CRPF Headquarters building. The accused also work with his father. Both had no personal enmity with the deceased or his family. They were alcoholic. . We have arrested them for murder," the police said.
The body was of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem.
