Sizzling Rajasthan: Phalodi hottest in country at 50-degree C

Jaipur, May 25 Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the maximum temperature in the country on Saturday at 50-degree Celsius.

Jaisalmer at 48.9-degree Celsius was the second hottest place in Rajasthan on Saturday, followed by Barmer (48.8), Bikaner (47.2), Churu (47), Jalore (46.9), Fatehpur (46.7), Kota (46.3), Ganganagar (46.2), Chittorgarh (45.8), Karauli (45.2), and Vanasthali (45.2).

The intense heatwave forced people indoors on Saturday as around 16 districts in the state witnessed a maximum temperature of over 46-degree Celsius.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted a drop in the maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from May 29 onwards, and in Western Rajasthan from May 30 onwards.

In the first week of June, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state is expected to be recorded near normal.

