SKICC Srinagar all set to receive, welcome G20 delegates

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 : Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, popularly known as SKICC, is currently abuzz with a large number of activities as it prepares to host the upcoming G20 summit from May 22 to 24.

This international summit, which will be held on the banks of the scenic Dal Lake, is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in the region.

The Tourism Working Group of G20 countries will be present at the summit to discuss the promotion of tourism at a global level.

"This is a great opportunity for Kashmir to showcase its natural beauty and tourism potential to the world. The Tourism Working Group of G20 countries is coming to Kashmir to discuss ways to promote tourism at a global level. This will happen when the G20 meeting ends successfully," Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary, Tourism, said.

LG administration is hopeful that the successful hosting of the summit will bring fame to Kashmir on a global level. "We are fully prepared to host the G20 summit, and we hope that it will be a successful and memorable event. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Kashmir's natural beauty and potential to the world," said an official from the administration.

Many locals also share this sentiment, hoping that the summit will not only promote tourism but also bring economic benefits to the region.

"We are excited to have such a big event happening in Kashmir. We hope that it will bring more investment and job opportunities for locals," said Zubair Ahmad a resident of Srinagar.

The upcoming G20 summit in SKICC is a significant event that has the potential to put Kashmir on the global map. The administration and tourism sector are hopeful that the summit will bring positive benefits for the region, both in terms of tourism and the economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor