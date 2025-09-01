Smooth functioning of Parliament key to public faith in democracy: Rijiju

New Delhi, Sep 1 In a veiled disapproval of disruptions in the just-concluded Monsoon Session, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that smooth functioning of Parliament and Assemblies is important for upholding public faith in democracy.

Addressing an event organised to mark the 98th birth anniversary of the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Charti Lal Goel, Rijiju said, "Speeches in the House are often delivered more for political gain than for meaningful debate, which affects the quality of discussions.”

“In such times, the morals, integrity, and democratic values exemplified by Charti Lal Goel, the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, stand as a guiding light and should inspire the leaders of our time," said Rijiju.

He recalled Goel's journey from humble beginnings, his remarkable rise through discipline, impartiality, and commitment, and his role in setting high standards for legislative functioning since the Assembly’s inception in 1993.

“Remembering such leaders is not just a formality but an opportunity to renew our dedication to public service, social welfare, and participatory governance,” he said.

Rijiju also mentioned that he had visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly thrice in recent months and such opportunities allow him to connect with the institution’s rich history and pay tribute to the stalwarts who shaped its traditions and democratic ethos.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tributes to Charti Lal Goel and emphasised the need to restore the spirit of civility, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue that once characterised legislative functioning.

Urging opposition members to work together with the ruling members beyond party lines, she said, “We must conduct ourselves in a manner that earns respect even from our political opponents, just as Charti Lal Goel did.”

Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “Remembering the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is not just a formality — it is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to public service, social welfare, and participatory governance.”

The event was also attended by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, Vice-Chairperson of Gandhi Smriti and former Union Minister Vijay Goel, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, former governor Jagdish Mukhi and other Members of Legislative Assembly.

A special commemorative booklet on Charti Lal Goel, chronicling his inspiring life journey, was also released.

Vijay Goel recalled the life and values of his father, Charti Lal Goel, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings in a village without electricity or water to becoming the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

