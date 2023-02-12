Smriti Irani attends light, sound show organized for G20 delegates at Agra Fort

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow, a light and sound show was organized for the G20 delegation at Agra Fort on Saturday. The event was marked by the presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

Speaking at the event, Smriti Irani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preserving the heritage of the country is being carried forward through these types of shows in the country.

"PM Modi always talks about preserving our heritage. We have taken forward this message of PM. All the delegates were stunned after seeing the show and realising that this is not only the capability of India but it is the history of India," Smriti Irani said.

Earlier while attending the UP G20 Investors Summit Smriti Irani said under the Narendra Modi government, women's empowerment could be seen across the sectors.

During the first session of the G20 summit held in Agra on Saturday, the minister said, "through the summit, we will ensure the overall development of women in their respective countries". The minister said women have to be at the centre of any discourse and decision for a future-ready society.

Taking to her social media, she wrote, "G20 Empower Inception Meeting was held in Agra today. Historically, women have been accorded immense honour & respect in India. In line with our civilisational ethos & Women-led Development, as envisioned by PM @narendramodi Ji, @g20org will further bolster @g20empower. #G20India"

"G20 Empower under India's G20 Presidency will focus on Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Education among women. Today's Inception Meeting in Agra was themed on the importance of Digital Skilling and Future Skills to empower women towards leading across sectors. #G20India," the minister added.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 was inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday in Lucknow.

Highlighting the country's development strides and investment-friendly environment and pointing out that Uttar Pradesh is leading the country's growth, the PM said that India is reforming not out of compulsion, but out of conviction.

The PM said a big change is being witnessed in the thinking and aspirations of Indian society and youth today. The aspirations of the country are pushing the governments, and these aspirations are pushing the development work.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships collectively.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

