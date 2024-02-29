‘So-Called Chanakya Failed in Himachal’: Jairam Ramesh on Ongoing Political Crisis

In the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the BJP's top leadership has failed in their attempts to topple the elected Congress government in the state.

Ramesh confidently declared that the situation in Himachal Pradesh is firmly under control due to the timely intervention of Congress leaders and the swift actions of the party's observers. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Various things are going on in the media regarding Himachal. But we want to say one thing very clearly. The Prime Minister and the so-called Chanakya have completely failed in Himachal. After the intervention of the Congress leadership and the promptness of our observers, the situation there is completely under the control of the Congress."

हिमाचल को लेकर मीडिया में तरह-तरह की बातें चल रही हैं। लेकिन हम एक बात बिल्कुल स्पष्ट रूप से कहना चाहते हैं। हिमाचल में प्रधानमंत्री और तथाकथित चाणक्य पूरी तरह से फेल हुए हैं। कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के हस्तक्षेप और हमारे पर्यवेक्षकों की तत्परता के बाद वहां स्थिति पूरी तरह से कांग्रेस… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 29, 2024

Emphasizing the support from the people of Himachal Pradesh, Ramesh remarked that the BJP's attempts to destabilize the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government using tactics like "money power, power, and muscle power" have fallen flat. He asserted that the blessings of the Himachali people are with the Congress, making the saffron camp's efforts futile.

Ramesh pointed out, "Like other states, BJP had started the game of money power, power, and muscle power in Himachal too to destabilize the Congress government elected by the people with absolute majority. But they failed because the blessings of the people of Himachal are with Congress. After this incident, our resolve has become stronger. We will continue to serve the people of Himachal."

The political upheaval in Himachal Pradesh began when the BJP claimed that the Sukhu-led government was in the minority after winning the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat. However, Chief Minister Sukhu maintained that his government was in the majority and would complete its full term.

In response to the crisis, Congress had assigned Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, and Bhupinder Hooda as observers to engage with party MLAs and submit a report to President Mallikarjun Kharge. Amid this uncertainty, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh, who had resigned and then withdrawn his resignation, continued to keep the top brass guessing. Singh affirmed that he wouldn't press the issue of his resignation but stayed away from a breakfast meeting called by Sukhu.

In a significant development today, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six Congress MLAs who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

