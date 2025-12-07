Solution to nation's woes lies in Babasaheb's Constitution: Mayawati  

New Delhi, Dec 7 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday underscored the significance and sanctity of the Constitution, reiterating how it can be the only solution to all the woes plaguing the nation today, ranging from poverty to unemployment and also the ongoing nationwide aviation crisis and economic hardships for the common people.

The BSP supremo also thanked the supporters and followers of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gathered in huge numbers at various memorials in Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to pay heartfelt salutations to the Dalit icon on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas (the day he left for heavenly abode).

Sharing a post on her X handle, Mayawati wrote, "My deepest thanks and gratitude to all the people, including party office-bearers and workers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, who gathered at 'Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Transformation Site' in Lucknow and at 'National Dalit Inspiration Site and Green Garden' in Noida to pay tributes to the messiah of Bahujan Samaj.”

"No amount of praise for all of them is enough," she added.

Flagging several concerning issues of the day, Mayawati said that the nation is standing at a crucial juncture, and this calls for pressing policy decisions to alleviate the daily troubles and travails of people, besides the dire issues of poverty and unemployment.

Slamming the government over airline cancellations, Delhi air pollution and "falling value" of the Indian rupee in the global market, she said that the solution to all this could only be possible by implementing Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution in its entirety, in the interest of the common people.

"Governments will have to abandon a commercial perspective and formulate policies, laws, and programmes, etc., with honest intent purely for public welfare and public good, and only then will relief from problems and the welfare of the country and the people be possible," she said.

Remembering Dr B. R. Ambedkar's tireless efforts towards the upliftment of 'Bahujan samaj', she said that the Baba Saheb devoted his entire life to the well-being and upliftment of crores of Bahujans in the country, got many rights incorporated into the Constitution and enacted laws, proper implementation of which is essential and the need of the hour.

