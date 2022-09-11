Son of ex-RJD MLC held for misbehaving with Patna DSP

Patna, Sep 11 Patna police have arrested Asfer Ahmed, son of former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed, on Saturday for misbehaving with DSP.

Asfer has allgedly grabbed the collar of Patna DSP Ashok Singh inside Pirbahore police station on Friday night.

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the SSP of Patna said: "We have conducted raids at several hideouts and managed to arrest Asfer."

"Keeping in view of city's municipal corporation election, Patna police has been carrying out an operation to arrest notorious criminals and fugitives. In 1997, there was a riot in the Pirbahore area and two cousin brothers Chullu Khan and Gullu Khan were booked for rioting. They have been fugitives since then. We recently learnt about the hideout of Chullu Khan and managed to arrest him in that case on August 28. During interrogation, Chullu confessed his cousin brother Gullu Khan was living in ward number 40 of Pirbahore locality. Chullu also revealed that he has a good connection with Asfer Ahmed," Dhillon said.

"Our team went to ward number 40 of Pirbahore locality on Thursday night. When they reached ward number 40, 4 youths, who were present at a tea stall, started running away from the police team. The police personnel acted swiftly and managed to nab them. Soon a large number of people headed by Asfer Ahmed who is also a local municipal councillor reached the spot and managed get them released. They have also attacked one police personnel as well," Dhillon said.

"A team headed by DSP Ashok Singh went to the crime scene for investigation on Friday night. He managed to nab one of the accused Mohammad Sarfaraz and was taken to the custody in Pirbahore police station. Asfer reached Pirbahore police station and manhandled with police personnel on Friday night. The DSP was also present in the chamber of SHO there. When he came out from the chamber, Asfer abused and misbehaved with him. The incident was caught in the CCTV cameras installed inside the police station," the SSP added.

"We have booked 13 persons in this connection and two of them including Asfer Ahmed are arrested till now. The other 11 accused are at large. Hunts have been launched to arrest them," he said.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, in an official statement said that Asfer Ahmed's father Anwar Ahmed was an MLC of RJD but the party had expelled him eight years ago. Now, he has no connection with the party. "The opposition leaders are dragging the name of the RJD leader is completely false and baseless. We have zero tolerance against criminals. Law will take its own course."

