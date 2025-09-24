Sonam Wangchuk Ends 15-Day Hunger Strike Amid Violence in Leh

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday announced the end of his hunger strike following violent protests over the demand for statehood for Ladakh. Soon after the unrest, Wangchuk urged people to maintain peace. He said violence damages the cause.

Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day hunger strike in Leh amid intense clashes, tells supporters he doesn't want more trouble. pic.twitter.com/giYIlGMzct — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2025

A large protest broke out in Leh as demonstrators clashed with police. Protesters pelted stones while police fired teargas and used baton charges to control the crowd.

The protest called for early talks with the Centre on extending the Sixth Schedule and granting statehood to Ladakh.

(With PTI Inputs)