Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Ram temple event in Ayodhya

Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, NDTV reported citing its Congress sources. Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were all invited to the event.

The idol of Ram Lalla, to be installed inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum during the consecration ceremony on January 22, will be a 51-inch-tall representation of Lord Ram, resembling a five-year-old Ram Lalla. This idol will be placed on an eight-foot-tall gold-plated marble throne, currently under construction in Rajasthan.

The ceremonial rituals are scheduled to commence on January 16, and on the day preceding the consecration ceremony, the idol will undergo a ritual bath using 125 urns. On January 22, after the morning puja, the consecration of the deity of Ram Lala will take place in the 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' during the afternoon.

Congress faced a dilemma in recent days, as attending or skipping the event was seen as potentially affecting votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Party leaders expressed conflicting statements about the party's participation in the event.

This is a developing story...