Sonia Gandhi Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Congratulates Her

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time from Rajasthan, filling the seat that fell vacant after 91-year-old Singh completed his tenure on April 3.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Gandhi for taking in the Rajya Sabha today. "My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi as she begins her new innings by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha today. Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our Parliamentary strategy. She has completed 25 years serving the Lok Sabha, and now my fellow members and I await her presence in the Upper House. I wish her a fruitful tenure ahead," post Kharge.

My best wishes to the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi as she begins her new innings, by taking oath in the Rajya Sabha, today.



Her courageous resilience and dignified grace, in the wake of adversity and upheaval, shall continue to guide our… pic.twitter.com/ReMunHsCbq — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 4, 2024

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar swore in 12 newly elected members of the Upper House in the presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Dharmshila Gupta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, Harsh Mahajan, GC Chandrashekhar, L Murugan, Ashok Singh, Chandrakant Handore, Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Sadhna Singh were sworn in.

On April 3, Rajya Sabha tenure begins for the next six years. Of the 12 MPs who took oath, seven are from the BJP, three from the Congress, and two from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.