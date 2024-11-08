Sopore Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces, Search Operation On

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district, officials said on Friday, November 8. "Two terrorists have been neutralised in Sopore encounter. Identification & affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said that the search operation was conducted to receive specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Panipora area of Sopore. A joint operation was launched by police and security forces, and an exchange of fire took place between militants and the Indian Army, which led to the encounter of two terrorists.

According to the report, the encounter broke out last night after a joint operation between J&K Police and 22 RR of the Indian Army. Firing was suspended during the late hours of Thursday due to darkness,” an official said.