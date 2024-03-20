SP, Cong set up 10-member coordination panel in UP

Lucknow, March 20 A ten-member coordination committee, comprising five members each from Samajwadi party and the Congress, has been set up to improve coordination between the two parties.

A senior Congress leader said, “The coordination will start from the state level and extend up to the booth level. There will be a coordination committee each at the district level and also at each of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The district and the LS constituencies committee will have a leader each from both the parties.”

“Apart from this, both the parties will depute two members at each other’s war rooms at their respective state headquarters”, said C.P. Rai, a UP Congress spokesperson.

This comes a week after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande started a process for state level coordination between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

“Unlike the previous alliance, this time, the coordination will be formal, well-organised and right up to the booth-level for transfer of each others’ votes to the respective candidates on each of the 80 constituencies,” said an SP leader.

There will also be coordination committees for social media, other media and campaigns.

